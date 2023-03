CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland Home Show kicks off Friday, March 24 at the Osage Centre.

The home show will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Exhibits will feature the latest products, trends and more.

Admission is $2.

