Gov. Beshear signs legislation to support fighting addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined lawmakers, recovery and addiction experts, and an addiction survivor to sign two pieces of legislation that will support efforts to help Kentuckians fighting addiction.

House Bill 248 supports recovery housing by setting requirements for certification, operation and oversight of these residences. It is also aimed at helping these resources be more accessible and equitable.

House Bill 148 will ensure direct payments from health insurance to the facilities providing care. This will not just help with the direct payments, but make things easier for those receiving treatment and their family members involved.

In addition to the new laws, Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is leading the way in providing treatment services through the state’s Treatment Access Program, which allows those without health insurance to enter residential treatment. In addition, Recovery Ready Communities was created, expanding health care coverage and increasing treatment beds.

The Governor added that just today, his administration issued a Request for Proposal for support and oversight of mobile crisis intervention service providers across the state, which further supports those facing addiction as well as those in need of suicide and crisis intervention.

