Get in the school spirit: Southeast Mo. State introduces Copper Dome Whiskey to celebrate 150 years
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University introduced a special whiskey to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Copper Dome Whiskey is the first-ever officially licensed spirit of the university.
According to Southeast leaders, it was crafted by alumni-owned Nobletons Distilling House.
They said university donors will get an exclusive first taste on Friday night. After that, it will be available starting Saturday at the following locations:
- Barrel 31 in Jackson
- Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse in Cape Girardeau
- PrimoVino/Cask in Cape Girardeau
- MediCenter Pharmacy in Scott City
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.