Get in the school spirit: Southeast Mo. State introduces Copper Dome Whiskey to celebrate 150 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University introduced a special whiskey to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Copper Dome Whiskey is the first-ever officially licensed spirit of the university.

According to Southeast leaders, it was crafted by alumni-owned Nobletons Distilling House.

They said university donors will get an exclusive first taste on Friday night. After that, it will be available starting Saturday at the following locations:

Barrel 31 in Jackson

Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse in Cape Girardeau

PrimoVino/Cask in Cape Girardeau

MediCenter Pharmacy in Scott City

