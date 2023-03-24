Heartland Votes

Get in the school spirit: Southeast Mo. State introduces Copper Dome Whiskey to celebrate 150 years

Southeast Missouri State University introduced a special whiskey to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Southeast Missouri State University introduced a special whiskey to celebrate its 150th anniversary.(KFVS-12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University introduced a special whiskey to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Copper Dome Whiskey is the first-ever officially licensed spirit of the university.

According to Southeast leaders, it was crafted by alumni-owned Nobletons Distilling House.

They said university donors will get an exclusive first taste on Friday night. After that, it will be available starting Saturday at the following locations:

  • Barrel 31 in Jackson
  • Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse in Cape Girardeau
  • PrimoVino/Cask in Cape Girardeau
  • MediCenter Pharmacy in Scott City

