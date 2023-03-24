Heartland Votes

First Alert: Thunderstorms heading into the Heartland

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 9PM on 3/23/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Tonight will have heavy rain and thunderstorms, with a few isolated strong to severe storms possible mainly in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. A flood watch remains in effect through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in watch areas and 5 plus inches possible. Temperatures will continue to drop slowly to the mid 50s and 60s.

A moderate risk of severe thunderstorms are likely in the lower Mississippi Valley Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rains of 2 to 5 inches still look likely. High winds and hail will be the greatest threat, but tornadoes will also be possible.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
