First Alert: Thunderstorms heading into the Heartland

Tonight will have heavy rain and thunderstorms, with a few isolated strong to severe storms possible mainly in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. A flood watch remains in effect through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in watch areas and 5 plus inches possible. Temperatures will continue to drop slowly to the mid 50s and 60s.

A moderate risk of severe thunderstorms are likely in the lower Mississippi Valley Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rains of 2 to 5 inches still look likely. High winds and hail will be the greatest threat, but tornadoes will also be possible.

