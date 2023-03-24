First Alert Friday Forecast

A wet and stormy scenario for today and early tonight as a low pressure area moves east along a stalled front. We remain outlooked for both excessive rain and also severe storms. In general, the severe storm threat (including tornadoes) will be over southern counties and the excessive rain threat looks higher over northern counties…but there will be some mixing as the front moves south this morning and then north again this evening. Highs will range from the mid 50s north to near 70 in the south. Thunderstorms should push off to the east by about midnight….with cooler and drier conditions blowing in from the west by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a cool, dry and breezy day with highs near 60. After a clear and chllly night, Sunday will be a bit nicer with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. At this point, next week is looking relatively nice with mild temps and only minor weather systems…at least until about Friday of next week when a stronger system may bring more strong thunderstorms.

