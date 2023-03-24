Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With Steven Matz as the only member of the Cardinals’ projected starting rotation under contract beyond this season, it made sense that the team might look to make a move.

As of Friday, that move has come in the form of a contract extension for a veteran St. Louis starter.

The Cardinals announced Friday that they have agreed to a contract extension with two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Miles Mikolas will remain a Cardinal for the foreseeable future,” Cardinals’ president of baseball operations said in a team press release. “Miles stands among the top pitchers in the game today, and has continued to provide a steady presence for us both in the rotation and inside the clubhouse.”

ESPN reports the deal is for two years and worth $40 million.

The Cardinals have agreed to a 2-year, $40 million extension with starter Miles Mikolas, sources tell ESPN@dgoold was first to report an agreement. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 24, 2023

Last season, Mikolas produced his second year with 200+ innings pitched since joining the Cardinals in 2018. He compiled a 3.29 ERA and earned his second-career All-Star bid.

The team also announced Friday that Mikolas would serve as the Cardinals’ opening-day starter on Thursday, March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

