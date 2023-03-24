Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police respond to shots fired near laundromat

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported shooting that occurred near a laundromat tonight.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported shooting that occurred near a laundromat tonight.

Around 8 p.m. on March 23, Cape police responded to a report of shots fired near Cape West Laundry on North Silver Springs Road near Arena Park.

According to police, no one was injured and they do not currently have any information about the possible shooter.

Police left the scene around 8:25 p.m. Police are currently investigating and we will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

