Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of threatening woman with gun during argument

Benjamin Koch, 29, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.
Benjamin Koch, 29, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun during an argument.

According to court documents, an officer responded to a home on Woodlawn Avenue on Saturday, March 18 around 1:55 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

A woman told the officer she had been in an argument with Koch and that he threatened her several times. During the argument, Koch allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman’s head.

According to court documents, another woman on scene saw this and wrestled the gun away from Koch, throwing it on the ground.

Koch then picked up the gun and left in his truck before officers arrived on scene.

He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on March 22.

His initial arraignment was held on March 23 where a bond review hearing was scheduled for March 27 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 18.

