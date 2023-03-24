Cape Girardeau police officer’s patrol car stolen during shots fired investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau police officer’s patrol car was stolen while he was working a shots fired investigation late Thursday night, March 23.

Officers were called at 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of South Ellis Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

They say they found 12 9mm shell casings on the porch of a home. During the investigation, officers talked to a person at the home, identified as Antwan Petty.

According to court documents, another person at the scene told officers Petty came home in an “extremely intoxicated condition.”

During a search of the home, officers found the gun in a bathroom.

Antwan Petty, 26, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

As officers were returning to their patrol vehicles around 12 a.m., one officer’s patrol car was missing.

Police said it had been stolen.

Officers were able to track the car down about a mile from where it was taken.

Police said all the equipment was still inside and there was no damage.

Officers report collecting some evidence.

An investigation into the stolen patrol vehicle continues.

