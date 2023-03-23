Winds From the South Will Increase Tonight, Bringing Warmer Temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday evening. Muggy but calm condition will continue for tonight. Winds from the south will increase and bring in warmer air, giving us temps in the low 60s. As winds from the south increase by tomorrow afternoon, temps will increase as well to the low to mid 70s.

Expect to see mostly dry condition for tonight, although a few showers are likely to redevelop by tomorrow morning and becoming more active by the evening hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, starting tomorrow night and into Friday evening as thunderstorms enter the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.