Heartland Votes

Winds From the South Will Increase Tonight, Bringing Warmer Temperatures

First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 3/22
By Meghan Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday evening. Muggy but calm condition will continue for tonight. Winds from the south will increase and bring in warmer air, giving us temps in the low 60s. As winds from the south increase by tomorrow afternoon, temps will increase as well to the low to mid 70s.

Expect to see mostly dry condition for tonight, although a few showers are likely to redevelop by tomorrow morning and becoming more active by the evening hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, starting tomorrow night and into Friday evening as thunderstorms enter the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri neurosurgeon and his fiancée have agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, his fiancée to pay $825k in lawsuit settlement
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Afternoon Outlook
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 3/22
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 3/22
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 3/22
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 3/22
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/22
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/22