U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed to all traffic

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation announced the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical issues were found during the routine inspection that started on March 13.

They said the bridge will stay closed until a plan can be developed and implemented.

We talked to an IDOT engineer on Wednesday about the inspection process and future plans for the 93-year-old bridge.

The bridge connects Missouri and Illinois. It’s frequently used by farmers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.