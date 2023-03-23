U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed to all traffic
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation announced the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic.
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical issues were found during the routine inspection that started on March 13.
They said the bridge will stay closed until a plan can be developed and implemented.
We talked to an IDOT engineer on Wednesday about the inspection process and future plans for the 93-year-old bridge.
The bridge connects Missouri and Illinois. It’s frequently used by farmers.
