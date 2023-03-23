Some university students not concerned about privacy amidst possible TikTok ban

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Walking onto Southeast Missouri State University’s campus, it’s not difficult to find students who use TikTok.

The app is currently a hot topic amongst United States lawmakers who are pushing for it to be banned nationwide.

Some Southeast students we talked with said they’re less worried about privacy and more concerned about losing the app that gives them whatever they want, when they want it. Users look to the app for home improvement help, travel tips, art, dancing, pets and everything else you can think of.

Students said opening up the app is a normal part of their daily routine.

“At least maybe two hours, I use it to kill time,” Bailee Porteous said.

“A lot of people use it, I mean I don’t know anyone who doesn’t,” Mary-Beth Ogden said.

But a growing number of U.S. lawmakers don’t want any Americans using TikTok. They point to concerns the China-based company behind the app could pose a threat to national security.

Ogden checked her phone’s screen time to see how long she spends scrolling through the app every day. Her daily average was 3 hours and 50 minutes. Her weekly average was almost 11 hours.

While United States lawmakers have privacy concerns, the students don’t.

“I understand the concern, but I don’t see how it’s any different than any other social media platforms,” Emma Linton Zinn said.

“If they’re not getting it through TikTok, they’re getting it through Instagram or Facebook, or whatever,” Ogden said. “If you hold a phone your information is out there.”

“Some people share a lot on there, and there has been dangers of people getting doxed and getting their information released, so I understand that it isn’t always safe for everybody,” Porteous said.

Multiple students said they wish the focus would be on the benefits of the app. Students said the app is informative, relaxing and a good way to connect to people with similar interests.

All of the students said they know what they’re signing up for when they use social media. They also feel that they’re choosing how much of their personal information to share.

