SIU & Carbondale Fire Department partner for new females-only program

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is partnering with the City of Carbondale Fire Department to create a new program called Badd Axe Ladies.

This females-only program is an opportunity to provide a hands-on learning experience. Those interested will learn more about fire protection and service, as well as add to their resume. This will be the second annual ladies program that helps promote firefighting as a viable career option for women.

Jenna Jamieson works as a Public Health Teacher at SIU. She hopes that her involvement in the program inspires her students to give back. Jamieson said that this program is beneficial to the students in multiple ways.

“It is a fantastic learning experience for young ladies to become invested in our community while expanding their knowledge and skillset,” Jamieson said.

The live-fire skills training will take place this Saturday, March 25 at 9A at the City of Carbondale Fire Department training area. Anyone interested in more information or scheduling an interview can contact Jenna Jamieson at (618) 967-2691 or jamieson@siu.edu.

