Restoration work to begin on old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Restoration work on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will begin on Monday, March 27.

According to a release from Penzel Construction, the $7,712,717 project on the 1908 courthouse is part of a larger design-build project for the county that includes an expansion of the jail as well as roof replacements for the 1979 and 2000 portions of the jail building.

Phil Penzel, chief executive officer of Penzel Construction, called it a complete remodel. He explained what the renovation project includes.

“For the exterior of the Old Courthouse, we plan to tuckpoint a lot of the stonework and clean it up, plus replace some of the sidewalk, and do a little bit of regrading so the water drains correctly. For the interior, we will demo most of the interior walls, then reframe and restore the woodwork to maintain the integrity of the building’s history,” he said in the release.

He said they also plan to replace the windows and the elevator, plus all the electrical and HVAC systems.

“The only thing we’re not touching is the copper on the dome right now because the costs are too high. We are looking at other options to get that done before the project is completed,” he added.

In addition, Penzel Construction, and its design partner TreanorHL Architects of Kansas City, will repair and restore the courthouse clock and fountain facing West Main Street.

The courthouse had been empty since the new county courthouse opened on an adjacent site in May 2020.

Once the work is finished, according to Penzel Construction, all offices now in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square will be moved into the renovated courthouse except for the offices of county recorder of deeds, county assessor and county collector.

They say the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse renovation and county jail expansion project will be done concurrently.

The courthouse restoration is expected to be finished in summer 2024, while the jail expansion project is expected to be finished by December 31, 2024.

