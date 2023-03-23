Heartland Votes

Restoration work to begin on old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse

Restoration work on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will begin on Monday, March 27.
Restoration work on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will begin on Monday, March 27.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Restoration work on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will begin on Monday, March 27.

According to a release from Penzel Construction, the $7,712,717 project on the 1908 courthouse is part of a larger design-build project for the county that includes an expansion of the jail as well as roof replacements for the 1979 and 2000 portions of the jail building.

Phil Penzel, chief executive officer of Penzel Construction, called it a complete remodel. He explained what the renovation project includes.

“For the exterior of the Old Courthouse, we plan to tuckpoint a lot of the stonework and clean it up, plus replace some of the sidewalk, and do a little bit of regrading so the water drains correctly. For the interior, we will demo most of the interior walls, then reframe and restore the woodwork to maintain the integrity of the building’s history,” he said in the release.

He said they also plan to replace the windows and the elevator, plus all the electrical and HVAC systems.

“The only thing we’re not touching is the copper on the dome right now because the costs are too high. We are looking at other options to get that done before the project is completed,” he added.

According to a release from Penzel Construction, the $7,712,717 project on the 1908 courthouse is part of a larger design-build project for the county that incl

In addition, Penzel Construction, and its design partner TreanorHL Architects of Kansas City, will repair and restore the courthouse clock and fountain facing West Main Street.

The courthouse had been empty since the new county courthouse opened on an adjacent site in May 2020.

Once the work is finished, according to Penzel Construction, all offices now in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square will be moved into the renovated courthouse except for the offices of county recorder of deeds, county assessor and county collector.

They say the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse renovation and county jail expansion project will be done concurrently.

The courthouse restoration is expected to be finished in summer 2024, while the jail expansion project is expected to be finished by December 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri neurosurgeon and his fiancée have agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, his fiancée to pay $825k in lawsuit settlement
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight into Friday due to storms, heavy rain, possible isolated tornado
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

A more than $7 million restoration project on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will...
Drone12: Restoration work to begin on old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse
On March 23, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
The bridge that spans from Cairo to Charleston will be closed until further notice
Bridge between Cairo & Charleston closed: "Critical issues" found
A Chaffee man is accused of stealing about $4000 worth of tools from a business
Chaffee man charged with stealing $4000 in tools from business