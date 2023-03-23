Rent One Park to be rebranded as Mtn Dew Park

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rent One Park will be rebranded as Mtn Dew Park.

According to a release from Black Diamond Family of Businesses on Thursday, March 23, they reached a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica to rebrand the park.

“Lending your name to a venue is way more than just a financial commitment. It’s a 24/7/365 pledge to the community. On behalf of the entire community, we say thank you to Rent One Home Furnishings Company,” Rodney Cabaness, co-owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses, said in the release.

In addition, Black Diamond leaders discussed plans for Thrillville, which includes transforming the park itself into the “Capital of Thrillville.”

Future plans include the major addition of Oasis Golf, a golf-themed entertainment venue, and the Oasis Sports Complex, a sports tourism destination.

They say plans are also underway to add Oasis South Shopping Center in Thrillville.

The Thrillville Thrillbillies open the season against the Jackson Rockabillys on May 31.

