Heartland Votes

Mt. Vernon arrested in connection with child porn investigation

Joshua W. Sandweg, 34, was arrested on child porn charges.
Joshua W. Sandweg, 34, was arrested on child porn charges.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua W. Sandweg, 34, was arrested on child porn charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, on February 27 a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip of suspected child porn activity in the Jefferson County area.

Search warrants were issued for IP addresses and related social media information.

Deputies served a search warrant on March 20 at a home in the 500 block of South 26th Street in Mt. Vernon. They gathered evidence that was taken to the sheriff’s office for examination.

As a result, deputies arrested the primary resident at the home, Joshua Sandweg. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set on the felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri neurosurgeon and his fiancée have agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, his fiancée to pay $825k in lawsuit settlement
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight into Friday due to storms, heavy rain, possible isolated tornado
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Mount Vernon Police are investigating a suspected arson at the Walmart Supercenter.
Arson suspected in bathroom at Mt. Vernon, Ill. Walmart
Fight director Kevin McCurdy led two classes on Thursday, March 23.
Film students learn industry tips from Kevin McCurdy
Restoration work on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will begin on Monday, March 27.
Restoration work to begin on old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse
Film students at Southeast Missouri State University get a lesson from someone in the industry
A lesson in combat in Cape Girardeau
Police in Mt. Vernon investigate a suspected arson at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in that community
Arson investigation, suspected in bathroom