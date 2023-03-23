Mt. Vernon arrested in connection with child porn investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua W. Sandweg, 34, was arrested on child porn charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, on February 27 a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip of suspected child porn activity in the Jefferson County area.

Search warrants were issued for IP addresses and related social media information.

Deputies served a search warrant on March 20 at a home in the 500 block of South 26th Street in Mt. Vernon. They gathered evidence that was taken to the sheriff’s office for examination.

As a result, deputies arrested the primary resident at the home, Joshua Sandweg. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set on the felony charge.

