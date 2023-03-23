Jackson fire crews to check ‘knox boxes’ at area businesses

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews will be out in the community visiting area businesses and checking “knox boxes.”

According to a release from Jackson Fire Rescue, crews will visit the businesses starting on Monday, March 27. They will also be updating business contact information.

They said this helps increase their effectiveness when responding to incidents in the city and to make sure the mounted knox boxes are working.

According to the release, a knox box is a secure key safe that is mounted on the wall of a building. The fire department has the only key to open the box. When there is a fire alarm or fire, they can open the key safe and use the building keys to get into the building rather than breaking in.

Jackson Fire Crews will finish checking the boxes by Sunday, April 30.

For more information on the program, you can contact Captain Michael Gentry at 573-243-1010 or mgentry@jacksonfire.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.