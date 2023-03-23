Heartland Votes

Gov. Lee delivers annual Governor’s Address

Tennessee governors have addressed the Nashville Chamber of Commerce for the last 22 years.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is speaking in front of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce this morning as part of the 2023 Governor’s Address.

Tennessee governors have addressed the Chamber members, economic development investors and other members of the Nashville community for the last 22 years. The speech is an annual outline of the governor’s legislative and budgetary priorities for the state.

The event is taking place at the JW Marriott in Nashville.

