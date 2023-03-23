Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear signs emergency regulation to stop sale of tianeptine

By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance.

He says it’s a drug known as “gas station heroin” that produces opioid-like effects

Officials say tianeptine, which is available online and in convenience stores and gas stations, has no known medical use.

They say it has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death according to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

In the United States, tianeptine is known as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” said Gov. Beshear. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

Resources for addiction and recovery include FindHelpNowKY, the KY Help Call Center (833-8KY-HELP) and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, or KORE.

