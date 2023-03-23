Gov. Beshear signs emergency regulation to stop sale of products with tianeptine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance.

He signed the emergency regulation on Thursday, March 23.

Tianeptine is available online and in some convenience stores and gas stations.

Gov. Beshear said the drug is known as “gas station heroin” because it produces opioid-like effects.

According to the FDA, tianeptine is an unapproved drug associated with serious health risks and death. Side-affects from the drug include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death.

The FDA says the drug is not approved for any medical use, but some are using it to self-treat anxiety or depression as an opioid alternative.

In the United States, tianeptine is known as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” said Beshear. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

Resources for addiction and recovery include FindHelpNowKY, the KY Help Call Center (833-8KY-HELP) and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, or KORE.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.