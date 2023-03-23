Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 23, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update.

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on recent bill signings; transportation funding; recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky; an emergency regulation for a controlled substance; upcoming inclement weather; a new teacher apprenticeship program; and public health. He also named the students who competed in this year’s Governor’s Cup academic competition as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Measure to Stop Sale of ‘Gas Station Heroin’

The Governor signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine, an unregulated drug known as “gas station heroin” that produces opioid-like effects, as a Schedule One controlled substance. Tianeptine, which is available online and in convenience stores and gas stations, has no known medical use. It has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Upcoming Weather

The National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management are tracking a heavy rain event expected to peak tonight and continue through Friday night. There is a high potential for flash flooding and minor to moderate river flooding. The most impacted areas are in Northern Kentucky along the Ohio River into Southern Indiana.

There is also the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with damaging winds, large hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to:

Visit floodsmart.gov to see flood risks

Have a plan for getting to higher ground quickly

Have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings

Never walk or drive through flooded roadways

Paid Apprenticeship Program in Nelson County To Build Teacher Pipeline

The Governor highlighted a program that will provide a streamlined pathway for high school students to become classroom teachers. In partnership with Western Kentucky University, Nelson County Schools has received state and federal approval to launch an apprenticeship program. This program will allow students to enroll in a dual-credit curriculum at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and WKU, earning up to 59 hours of college credit while still in high school.

The paid apprenticeship will begin during the student’s junior or senior year of high school. Upon high school graduation, student apprentices will continue to be paid employees of Nelson County Schools while enrolled at WKU to complete the remaining 61 hours needed to earn their bachelor’s degree. For additional information about apprenticeships and more, visit kyworks.ky.gov.

Transportation Funding

Today, Gov. Beshear announced his approval of more than $1M in discretionary transportation funding to six counties for road repairs. The funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Transportation Cabinet. The counties receiving this new round of funding are Daviess, Knott, Lyon, Robertson, Simpson and Trimble.

Eastern Kentucky Flood Update

The Governor provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s rebuilding efforts. Currently, 179 families are housed in travel trailers, and Kentucky State Parks are now housing 16 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on September 1, 2022.

As of this week, over $1.1M has been committed to building new homes and home repairs with nonprofit partners, including the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Housing Development Alliance and Homes Inc.

The administration released a new Request for Proposal for Program Management expertise. Proposals from interested parties are due by 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday, March 24. To learn more about this RFP, visit the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s website or click here.

Governor Signs Bills into Law

Gov. Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates to sign seven pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 180 establishes biomarker testing coverage requirements for health benefit plans. Biomarker testing is a way to track the progression of certain diseases, especially tumors. The testing looks for genes that can provide information about the possibility of future cancer diagnoses. This bill requires health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing when it is deemed clinically appropriate by a qualified health care provider to treat, manage, diagnose or monitor the patient’s disease.

House Bill 146 requires the Office of Unemployment Insurance to change the minimum number of weeks for benefits from 12 to 16. It also requires the office to advise a claimant approved for Unemployment Insurance to be notified of additional benefits, training opportunities and financial aid resources available to them.

Last year, the Governor vetoed House Bill 4, the bill that cut weeks of unemployment for folks who may have spent more than a decade in a career and then were laid off.

This bill comes two weeks after the Governor announced that Kentucky set the lowest annual unemployment rate in state history for 2022 at 3.9%. The Governor emphasized that in order to continue this success, we need to continue supporting Kentuckians. The Governor also noted that Kentucky is one of only a few states that does not offer up to 26 weeks of unemployment.

Senate Bill 30 protects Kentucky consumers from predatory practices related to automatic renewals and continuous service offers. The bill requires companies to be clear and transparent about when and how much a customer will be charged when it comes to paid subscriptions. The bill also requires more transparency about cancellation policies and changes in terms and conditions.

Senate Bill 281 requires the state to implement a strategy to replace at least 50% of the state fleet with qualified hybrid, fuel cell and other alternative motor vehicles and increase the use of alternative fuels.

House Bill 544 implements state regulation of Delta 8 products. The bill implements part of the Gov. Beshear’s 2022 executive order that establishes a regulatory structure to ensure that Delta 8 is sold and purchased safely in the commonwealth. Delta 8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky.

House Joint Resolution 76 relates to Kentucky State Parks funding. The bill designates $40M towards campground upgrades, $20M toward utility upgrades and $6M towards broadband and wi-fi upgrades. Unfortunately, the bill also does not fund $40M in building systems improvements, $22M in accommodation upgrades and $22M in recreational amenity upgrades. Without this vital funding, Kentucky State Parks are unable to make crucial infrastructure, accommodation and recreational improvements. The Governor also warned that this legislation could result in Jenny Wiley State Park shutting down.

Lastly, Senate Joint Resolution 58 designates the route from Camp Nelson in Jessamine County to the Kentucky/Ohio border at Mays Lick as the Brigadier General Charles Young Memorial Historical Corridor. Brigadier General Charles Young was the child of enslaved parents and the third African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1889. He went on to a distinguished military and public service career. In February 2020, the Governor posthumously promoted Col. Charles Young to the honorary rank of brigadier general in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The bill also directs that the corridor be denoted with signage and that the state work to promote the historical, military and cultural significance of the corridor and to work with their counterparts in Ohio to promote the corridor as a regional attraction.

Public Health

Gov. Beshear said that, over the past four weeks, COVID-19 case incidence has decreased. Since last week, the number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized, in the ICU or on a ventilator has also decreased.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Gov. Beshear named the students who competed in the Governor’s Cup academic competition as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. Gov. Beshear also thanked and highlighted the work of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, coaches, parents and caregivers who supported the students.

“Congratulations to every Kentucky student who participated. It’s a huge accomplishment to take part in this program, and you should all be proud. I know we are proud of you,” said Gov. Beshear.

