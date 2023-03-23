First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today will be breezy, mild and humid. Morning air temps in the 60s will make it into the 70 to 75 range by this afternoon. High dew points will keep it damp due to condensation on the cooler ground. This will be the warmest day since early in the month. Storm chances ramp up quickly overnight as a frontal boundary sags in from the northwest. This front will be stuck over the region tomorrow, resulting in locally heavy rain and severe storms.

Dual threats late tonight through Friday evening. Heavy rains of 2 to 5 inches still look likely. The severe storm threat is also significant, especially for the Bootheel, TN and Ky which will be south of the front. High winds and hail will be the greatest threat, but tornadoes will also be possible. This system will push off to the east Friday night, and the weekend looks to be mainly dry and seasonably cool to mild.

