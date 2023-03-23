First Alert: Severe storms, heavy rain likely tonight through Friday

(KFVS) - Locally heavy rain and severe storms are a threat late tonight through Friday evening.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says storm chance ramp up quickly overnight as a frontal boundary sags in from the northwest.

Heavy rains of 2 to 5 inches is likely. A flood watch goes into effect tonight and into Friday evening.

The severe storm threat is significant, especially for the Bootheel, Tennessee and western Kentucky.

The greatest threat from severe storms is high winds and hail, but long-track tornadoes will also be possible.

The system will push off to the east Friday night.

Ahead of heavy rain and storms, this afternoon will be breezy, warm and humid.

Afternoon highs will range from 70 to 75 degrees.

After the front passes, the weekend looks to be mainly dry and seasonably cool to mild.

