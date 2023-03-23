Heartland Votes

First Alert: Severe storms, heavy rain likely tonight through Friday

The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main threat, but long-track tornadoes are possible.
The Heartland is outlooked severe storms on Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main threat, but long-track tornadoes are possible.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Locally heavy rain and severe storms are a threat late tonight through Friday evening.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says storm chance ramp up quickly overnight as a frontal boundary sags in from the northwest.

Heavy rains of 2 to 5 inches is likely. A flood watch goes into effect tonight and into Friday evening.

The severe storm threat is significant, especially for the Bootheel, Tennessee and western Kentucky.

The greatest threat from severe storms is high winds and hail, but long-track tornadoes will also be possible.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app for alerts and updates.

The system will push off to the east Friday night.

Ahead of heavy rain and storms, this afternoon will be breezy, warm and humid.

Afternoon highs will range from 70 to 75 degrees.

After the front passes, the weekend looks to be mainly dry and seasonably cool to mild.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

