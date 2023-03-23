Film students learn industry tips from Kevin McCurdy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Film students at Southeast Missouri State University got a lesson from someone in the industry.

Fight director Kevin McCurdy led two classes on Thursday, March 23.

He is the co-founder of the Academy of Performance Combat in the United Kingdom.

He’s choreographed action scenes for the stage and screen, including big budget Hollywood films.

McCurdy said orchestrating a fight scene for a movie is much different than setting one up for a play.

“You can sit there and watch TV and say, ‘oh, I can work out the shot,’ that’s what they do. They have no idea of what the technicality goes in, what the lighting goes in the makeup, the costumes, the sound, as well as they’re working with actors who’ve maybe done camera technique before and ones who haven’t,” he explained. “You know, you have to learn how to talk to them, you know, because it’s a different language all together.”

McCurdy’s classes served as the opening act for the annual Fault Line Film Festival.

As part of the festival, student filmmakers will get a chance to showcase their projects on Friday night at the River Campus, and there will be an awards ceremony on Saturday.

