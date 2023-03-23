Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders were called shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 to a single-vehicle crash in Carbondale.

The crash happened on the 500 block of East Main Street.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the driver was found unresponsive.

Police said officers began life-saving efforts and the driver was taken by ambulance to a Carbondale hospital, but they did not survive.

The identity of the drive is not being released at this time.

Police said the cause of death is preliminarily being attributed to a medical-related event before the crash.

