Cutler, Ill. man sentenced to 55 years in prison on child porn charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Cutler man was sentenced to 55 years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to a release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office, Timothy E. Hedrick, 42, was sentenced Thursday, March 23.

Hedrick was convicted in February by a Perry County jury of three counts of reproduction of child porn and five counts of possession of child porn.

“This sentence will protect other children from being exploited by this predator,” Raoul said. “My office, through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, is committed to working with local law enforcement to track down and hold accountable individuals who perpetuate these horrible crimes.”

In 2021, investigators with the attorney general’s office, along with the Perry County Drug Task Force, searched a home in Cutler. Hedrick was arrested after investigators found evidence of alleged child porn depicting children under the age of 13.

