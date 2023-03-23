Chaffee man accused of taking tools from Cape Girardeau Co. business

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Chaffee man is accused of taking thousands-of-dollars-worth of tools from a business.

Christian Neil Smith, 32, of Chaffee, was charged in a warrant with felony burglary and stealing. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on March 20 about a business burglary off Nash Road. Approximately $4,000-worth of tools were taken from the business.

Investigators identified Smith as the suspect.

He is currently in custody in another county and will be transferred back to Cape Girardeau County.

