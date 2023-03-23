Heartland Votes

Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri neurosurgeon and his fiancée have agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, his fiancée to pay $825k in lawsuit settlement
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Gov. Lee delivers annual Governor’s Address
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll