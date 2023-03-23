Heartland Votes

Arson suspected in bathroom at Mt. Vernon, Ill. Walmart

Mount Vernon Police are investigating a suspected arson at the Walmart Supercenter.
Mount Vernon Police are investigating a suspected arson at the Walmart Supercenter.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Mount Vernon Police are investigating a suspected arson at the Walmart Supercenter.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to a fire at the store at 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The fire was in the bathroom.

When crews arrived on scene, the flames had been put out.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was started.

A crime scene technician with the police department and an arson investigator with the fire department responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Mount Vernon Police said arson is suspected and investigators are waiting on video from the store to learn if they can identify the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

