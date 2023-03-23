Heartland Votes

911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help

Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys was rescued. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Five boys were rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a New York sewer system.

The New York City Fire Department said the boys crawled in through a tunnel in Staten Island.

They got about a quarter of a mile in before realizing they could not get back out.

FDNY released the 911 call that led to the rescue.

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)

It took emergency personnel about 30 minutes to locate them inside the sewer.

All five kids were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

“I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” one of the rescued boys said.

A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience. (Credit: WCBS via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri neurosurgeon and his fiancée have agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of...
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, his fiancée to pay $825k in lawsuit settlement
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Gov. Lee delivers annual Governor’s Address
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll