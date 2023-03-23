2 drivers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two drivers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation and while crews remove the vehicles.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation and while crews remove the vehicles. (Google Maps)

According to Illinois State Police, they are on the scene of a crash involving multiple commercial motor vehicles.

They said a truck tractor semi-trailer was going northbound on I-57 at mile post 15 when it rear-ended a truck tractor with a flatbed trailer hauling machinery. They said this caused a chain reaction crash.

A third vehicle hit the back of the flatbed trailer and a fourth vehicle hit the back of the third vehicle.

The drivers of the first semi truck and the truck with a flatbed trailer were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say all other parties refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

