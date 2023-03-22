Waka Flocka Flame & Rubi Rose coming to SIU in April

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Rapper-songwriter Waka Flocka Flame is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with fellow Rapper Rubi Rose.

On April 28, the concert will take place at Shryock Auditorium at 7 p.m. with Rose opening for Flame. Tickets release for the general public next week, on March 29. However, SIU students can purchase up to two tickets per person starting today, March 22.

Tickets can be bought at the Banterra Center Box office. Pit tickets are $60, while the floor level is $40 and balcony seats are $20. The doors will open an hour before the concert on April 28.

Tickets will be sold on a fire-come basis, and availability may be limited. For more information, you can email studentprogramming@siu.edu or call 618-5714.

