Heartland Votes

Waka Flocka Flame & Rubi Rose coming to SIU in April

Rapper-songwriter Waka Flocka Flame is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along...
Rapper-songwriter Waka Flocka Flame is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with fellow Rapper Rubi Rose.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Rapper-songwriter Waka Flocka Flame is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with fellow Rapper Rubi Rose.

On April 28, the concert will take place at Shryock Auditorium at 7 p.m. with Rose opening for Flame. Tickets release for the general public next week, on March 29. However, SIU students can purchase up to two tickets per person starting today, March 22.

Tickets can be bought at the Banterra Center Box office. Pit tickets are $60, while the floor level is $40 and balcony seats are $20. The doors will open an hour before the concert on April 28.

Tickets will be sold on a fire-come basis, and availability may be limited. For more information, you can email studentprogramming@siu.edu or call 618-5714.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating 150 years of educating students with a year...
LIVE: Southeast Mo. State University celebrates 150 years
This year's Parade of Lights theme is “Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays.”
Date set, theme reveled for 2023 Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau