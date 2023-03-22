Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Troy police said a suspect has been arrested after a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, Tuesday night.

Police said Tuesday they were investigating the area of Eames Street and East Cherry Street, near Casey’s General Store, and asked that people avoid the area. Multiple side streets in the area were closed.

Police told News 4 that the two victims, a man in his early 70s and a woman in her late 50s, were found in a home after family members had requested a welfare check. Police then searched for Davionne McRoberts, who they say was related to the victims and was named as a suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday, Troy Police said.

Police identified the victims as 71-year-old Don McRoberts and 58-year-old Kathy McRoberts. Police said they were shot Monday afternoon between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. They were not found until relatives requested a welfare check on Tuesday evening.

Police said they will provide updates in the case as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.