Heartland Votes

Paducah woman indicted on child abuse, strangulation charges

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Amber Patton is accused abusing...
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Amber Patton is accused abusing and strangling a 5-year-old boy.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on child abuse and strangulation charges on Friday, March 17.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Amber Patton is accused abusing and strangling a 5-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the boy’s school on February 13 to investigate possible abuse after a school staff member noticed severe bruising, burst blood vessels and other signs of abuse.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services.

During the investigation, detectives said they interviewed the child’s parents and other children living in the household. Physicians were also consulted.

The sheriff’s office said physicians determined the young boy’s injuries were caused by ongoing abuse and strangulation.

After the grand jury heard the case and returned an indictment, Patton was arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

Patton was charged with criminal abuse first degree-child 12 or under and strangulation first degree.

If convicted, Patton could face 10 to 20 years in prison for the abuse charge and 5 to 10 years in prison for the strangulation charge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A chain link fence no longer surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Fence around pond at Capaha Park removed
Career Services at John A. Logan College in Carterville is hosting their annual JALC Job Fair...
JALC to host annual job fair March 22
The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.