Paducah woman indicted on child abuse, strangulation charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on child abuse and strangulation charges on Friday, March 17.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Amber Patton is accused abusing and strangling a 5-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the boy’s school on February 13 to investigate possible abuse after a school staff member noticed severe bruising, burst blood vessels and other signs of abuse.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services.

During the investigation, detectives said they interviewed the child’s parents and other children living in the household. Physicians were also consulted.

The sheriff’s office said physicians determined the young boy’s injuries were caused by ongoing abuse and strangulation.

After the grand jury heard the case and returned an indictment, Patton was arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

Patton was charged with criminal abuse first degree-child 12 or under and strangulation first degree.

If convicted, Patton could face 10 to 20 years in prison for the abuse charge and 5 to 10 years in prison for the strangulation charge.

