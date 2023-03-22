MDC encourages public to Be Bear Aware

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding Missourians to be careful this spring since bears will be coming out of their dens in search of food.

According to the MDC, Missouri is home to around 900 black bears, with most of them being in the Southern part of the state. As hibernation is coming to a close, the MDC reminds Missourians to “Be Bear Aware.”

As they search for food, they could come near humans. MDC Black Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock said it’s important to remove or secure bear attractants, such as bird feeders, trash, and pet food.

“Keeping areas free of attractants to allow bears to find natural foods on their own is in everyone’s best interest. If you see a bear, leave the animal alone and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food,” said Bowersock.

Bowersock notes that intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous as it makes the bears more comfortable around people.

“When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or become defensive around food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous,” said Bowersock. “When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear.”

The MDC says the food is usually a bear’s main motivator, but it can also be a main source of conflict. The MDC offers these tips to avoid attracting black bears to possible food sources:

Stash and latch trash. Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container until trash pick-up day.

Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.

Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.

Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November.

Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards, and other potential food sources.

Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees. Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent, and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.

