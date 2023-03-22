Heartland Votes

Kentucky sex offender arrested after violating his parole

44-year-old Adam Hicks was found at a Paducah church that has a daycare.
44-year-old Adam Hicks was found at a Paducah church that has a daycare.(Paducah Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man released to a halfway house in Paducah has been arrested for violating his parole and for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

44-year-old Adam Hicks was found at a Paducah church that has a daycare. Hicks was arrested after police received a call that he was at the church asking for money to purchase a bus ticket.

In 2003, Hicks was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, ages 5 and 9, in Warren County. Hicks was released to the Paducah halfway house on February 21. Hicks walked away from the facility on Sunday, March 19, and Parole officials obtained a warrant charging him for parole violation on the next day.

Hicks was arrested on March 21, and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. This is Hicks’s second offense with failure to comply with the sex offender registry as he pleaded guilty to it back in 2016.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

Candidates for city council and mayor will discuss their positions on LGBTQ+ issues during a...
Carbondale city council, mayoral candidates to discuss LGBTQ+ issues
The bridge is currently undergoing an inspection.
Inspection on Cairo Mississippi River Bridge will decide its future
Event hopes students consider joining Missouri National Guard.
Event hopes students consider joining Missouri National Guard
North Giant City Road is clear after a crash.
N. Giant City Rd. clear after crash in Carbondale