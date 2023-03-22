Heartland Votes

Iron County man admits to arson, assault of Forest Service Employee

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lucas G. Henson, 37, pleaded guilty to several crimes from October 2022, including setting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, while out on bond, Henson had stolen a van on Oct. 22, 2022, near Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He then abandoned the van once it ran out of gas and broke into a camper in Poplar Bluff RV Sales and stole items.

The next day Henson stole a pickup truck and burglarized a person’s home, stealing a handgun. He then stole a crossbow from a workshop near the home. Henson then crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest.

While in the forest, Henson started a fire and burned the handgun and items stolen from the camper. He then fled into the forest.

Officers tracked Henson using dogs, but when officers got close, he started another fire and fled. When officers approached him a second time, he started another fire. He then pointed a crossbow at officers and crossed the Black River. Henson was eventually caught near the river and taken into custody.

The fires Henson set burned 7.61 acres of land. At the time, burn orders were in effect for dry and windy conditions. The firefighting efforts cost $7,228.

Henson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Construction on the new hotel will begin in mid-2023 with completion expected in 2024.
New hotel to be built near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas

Latest News

Adam Essner is a, Mississippi Mutts baker and a Grace Coffee and Café employee.
Heartland businesses join forces to help employ people with developmental disabilities
Grace Coffee Shop and Café is soon to be the newest coffee shop in Cape Girardeau, but it’s not...
Heartland pet store helps up and coming coffee shop
The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old from St. Francois Co.
Students help build Sikeston Career and Technology Center expansion.
Southeast Mo. construction class gains hands-on learning with career and technology building expansion