Heartland Votes

Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.

The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.

Thousands will be at the Branson Convention Center this week to view the extraordinary quilts.

The American Quilters Society was founded in 1985. This is the second year Branson has been a host of this event. There are several different categories of quilt displays. All-Star Quilts of Valor displays Americana-style quilts that will be donated to Veterans. Quilters had to make a 20-inch square with graffiti-style artwork and limited color for the Graffiti Cherrywood Challenges. Baltimore Album Quilts will also be on display for attendees to admire.

There are more than just quilts on display. Attendees can enjoy shopping at more than 150 booths, enjoy some demonstrations or even learn new techniques at a workshop. Thousands of people from all over the world are expected to attend this year’s event.

“We have registrationsin 39 states, and four countries will be registered,” said Executive Show Director Bonnie Browing. “The quilts came from 43 states and 14 other countries. So you’ll see some international exhibits here as well.”

The American Quilters Society partners with a local charity, and here in Branson, quilters will help benefit the Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild by making Children’s Comfort Quilts. There is so much to enjoy at this year’s event.

Show hours are Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $15.00 daily/$12 for AQS members

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

Career Services at John A. Logan College in Carterville is hosting their annual JALC Job Fair...
JALC to host annual job fair March 22
Some new Cape Girardeau voter ID cards have wrong polling location
Some new Cape Girardeau voter ID cards have wrong polling location
JALC to host annual job fair
JALC to host annual job fair
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl