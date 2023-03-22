Heartland Votes

Governor Beshear signs bills to support Kentucky workforce development

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has signed bills that he said will support workforce development in Kentucky.

Two of the big bills he signed were Senate Bill 57 and House Bill 200.

The Senate bill helps out military families who can’t find childcare on base. It also lets military spouses licensed as cosmetologists in other states to get back into the workforce in Kentucky immediately instead of having to wait on a new license.

The House bill focuses on the nursing shortage. Beshear said it creates programs to improve scholarships for high need healthcare areas.

“To continue this economic momentum, we have to do everything we can to support our workforce,” Beshear said. “To find new strategies and to continue to fill this growing number of great jobs.”

There were almost 44,000 new jobs created in Kentucky last year along with the lowest annual unemployment rate ever.

