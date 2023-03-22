Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Warmer air moving in today.....strong storms and heavy rain likely by Thursday night!
(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll get a little break from the rain and cold for the next couple days, before a strong storm brings heavy rain and strong storms Thursday night and Friday. In the short term, showers were gradually ending from west to east early this Wednesday morning, and today is now looking like a mainly dry day. Warmer air moving in from the south should push air temps into the 50s and even 60s by this afternoon and evening, though it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Tonight and Thursday will be even warmer as we ridge out briefly…with afternoon highs Thursday well into the 70s.

The main story this morning is the significant threat of strong storms and very heavy rain Thursday night into Friday as a front stall over the region for about 24 hours. We are outlooked for severe, especially Friday. We are also outlooked for flooding…as models show a conservative 2 to 4 inches before it dries out Saturday morning.

