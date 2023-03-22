First Alert: Warmer, breezy ahead of strong storm, heavy rain threat

(KFVS) - We’ll get a brief break from the rain and cold for the next couple of days.

Showers are gradually ending this morning.

Today is looking mainly dry and warmer, but mostly cloudy and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight and Thursday will be even warmer, thanks to warmer air pushing into the Heartland from the south.

Afternoon highs will reach well into the 70s.

Thursday night into Friday, there is a significant threat of strong storms and very heavy rain.

The Heartland is outlooked for both severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, especially Friday.

Models show 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.

The weekend is looking mainly dry and mild.

