Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warmer, breezy ahead of strong storm, heavy rain threat

Clouds will hang around most of the day.
Clouds will hang around most of the day.((Source: CNews/Chalan))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ll get a brief break from the rain and cold for the next couple of days.

Showers are gradually ending this morning.

Today is looking mainly dry and warmer, but mostly cloudy and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight and Thursday will be even warmer, thanks to warmer air pushing into the Heartland from the south.

Afternoon highs will reach well into the 70s.

Thursday night into Friday, there is a significant threat of strong storms and very heavy rain.

The Heartland is outlooked for both severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, especially Friday.

Models show 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.

The weekend is looking mainly dry and mild.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating
The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old from St. Francois Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Flowers are blooming in Van Buren, Mo.
First Alert: Warmer temps on the way; tracking rain later in the week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Cloudy skies in Herod, Illinois.
First Alert: Chilly with light rain; heavy rain, storms later in the week