Fence around pond at Capaha Park removed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence no longer surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

With the removal of the fence, the sidewalk around the pond was opened.

The fence was installed in June ahead of draining and dredging of the pond.

This work was part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan, which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park.

The improvement project included new seating, pavilions and restrooms.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.