Heartland Votes

FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

Grocery store prices may rise as storm after storm floods farms across the state.
Flooded fields in California means higher food prices
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine
Witness Greg Ramone said in court Tuesday he saw the actress crash hard into a man.
Witness says he heard scream in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial
A newborn was abandoned outside of a Massachusetts home.
Newborn abandoned in the cold outside of Massachusetts home, police say
Vladimir Putin is backing the Chinese President Xi's proposal for a “peaceful settlement in...
Behind the scenes at the Xi-Putin summit