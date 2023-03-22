Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old from St. Francois Co.

Heartland Votes

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at 723 Maple St., Farmington, Missouri around 7:30 p.m. on March 20.

According to a release from the police dept., the endangered missing person is Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce, 12, from Farmington, Mo. Pierce is a white female, with a height of 5′3″ and weight of 163 pounds. She has black hair with red tint, blue eyes with a burn mark on her left wrist. Pierce was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “JT” in white letters and jeans with holes in them.

Pierce is believed to have left the residence on foot with her alleged boyfriend, 18-year-old David Allen Jennings. Pierce has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions, according to the release. Jennings possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area and the two could be en route to that location with an unknown route of travel.

Jennings is a white male, with a height of 5′7″ and weight of 245 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Farmington Police Dept. at (573) 431-3131.

