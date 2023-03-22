Heartland Votes

Dunbar Music Group to host Steven Curtis Chapman concert this summer

Dunbar Music Group will host the Paducah, Kentucky native at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center...
Dunbar Music Group will host the Paducah, Kentucky native at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center on Friday, August 25.(Dunbar Music Group)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Dunbar Music Group will host the Paducah, Kentucky native at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center on Friday, August 25.

According to Dunbar Music Group, Steven Curtis Chapman has won 5 Grammys and 59 Dove Awards--the most of all time.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. The tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at https://ilshows.com/ or https://marionccc.com/.

For more updates, check out Dunbar Music Group Facebook Page.

