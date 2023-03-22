Date set, theme reveled for 2023 Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not to early to think about plans to celebrate the Christmas season.

Old Town Cape, Inc. has been busy working on this year’s Parade of Lights.

Organizers made two announcements on Wednesday, March 22 on the annual event.

They said the parade will be held on Sunday, November 26 at 5 p.m. and the theme is “Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays.”

The announcement is to allow those wanting to participate in the parade to start working on their float plans.

This is the 31st year for the parade.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their entry with lights, along with music playing.

Judges along the parade route will be choosing entries for best theme, best appearance by a business or organization, best appearance by a not for profit, best music, best lighting, best marching band and the chairman’s award.

Parade of Lights chairs, Kent and Vicki Zickfield, who own Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts are excited about this year’s theme.

“With a theme of, ‘Gnome place like home for the Holidays’ we are expecting multiple sightings of the elusive mythical character along the parade route this year,” exclaimed the Zickfield’s in a released statement.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway Street and West End Boulevard, continue east down Broadway, turn right onto Main Street and end at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

Entry packets to participate can be obtained by emailing Old Town Cape Inc. Events Coordinator Sydney Waters at sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org or by stopping by Old Town Cape’s office.

