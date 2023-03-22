Challenger Learning Center in Paducah celebrates 20th anniversary

PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Challenger Learning Center (CLC) at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting a community event on Tuesday, April 18.

According to a release from the college, the CLC will host Astronaut Night, a public presentation by Colonel Terry Wilcutt, the state’s only astronaut, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Clemens Fine Arts Center. An Open House will follow at the CLC, including NASA pictures of Col. Wilcutt that he will autograph, tours of the center and free Moon Pies. The event is free.

“We want to honor the legacy of the Challenger Space Shuttle crew, who tragically lost their lives in the 1986 space shuttle accident, and their families who made it possible for Challenger Learning Centers across the country to help shape hundreds of thousands of young lives with STEM education,” said CLC director Mellisa Duncan. “We are privileged to be a part of that mission.”

Duncan said the celebration event is also “a perfect opportunity to thank our community and advocates who have generously supported us through the past 20 years.”

The CLC officially opened its doors to the community on August 16, 2002 with a mission to provide local students and the community with unique science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning opportunities. More than 125,000 people of all ages have “flown to space” in over 4,000 STEM, hands-on simulated missions since the CLC’s first mission, according to the release.

“In celebrating our first 20 years, we want to look back at what we’ve accomplished and look forward to how we can continue to help make a difference in the lives of future generations through STEM education and the love of space,” Duncan said. “What an honor.”

For more information, call (270) 534-3101 or email clcpaducah.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.