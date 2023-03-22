Heartland Votes

Carbondale city council, mayoral candidates to discuss LGBTQ+ issues

Candidates for city council and mayor will discuss their positions on LGBTQ+ issues during a...
Candidates for city council and mayor will discuss their positions on LGBTQ+ issues during a forum on Wednesday evening, March 22.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Candidates for city council and mayor will discuss their positions on LGBTQ+ issues during a forum on Wednesday evening, March 22.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum begins at 6 p.m.

Presented by Pride in Action, a southern Illinois nonprofit social action group, the forum will be held at the Carbondale Public Library.

They said six of the seven city council candidates will be there, as well as two current mayor candidates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

