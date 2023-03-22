Carbondale city council, mayoral candidates to discuss LGBTQ+ issues

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Candidates for city council and mayor will discuss their positions on LGBTQ+ issues during a forum on Wednesday evening, March 22.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum begins at 6 p.m.

Presented by Pride in Action, a southern Illinois nonprofit social action group, the forum will be held at the Carbondale Public Library.

They said six of the seven city council candidates will be there, as well as two current mayor candidates.

