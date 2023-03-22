Heartland Votes

5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting

The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.(Source: Gray News)
By Marcus Flowers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

A source close to the investigation told WIS a father was dropping his kids back off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw her new boyfriend there.

That is when the father shot the kids, the boyfriend and himself according to investigators.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright said in a statement that the district “is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Farmington Police are looking for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce (left) who is believed to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing 12-year-old Farmington, Mo. girl
Police were dispatched to Wanda Priest Park around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for a report...
Body found in Fredericktown, Mo. park; police investigating

Latest News

The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on...
Ringling Bros. circus is returning — minus the animals
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Amber Patton is accused abusing...
Paducah woman indicted on child abuse, strangulation charges
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute