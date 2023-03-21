Heartland Votes

Students from 30 schools to compete in Math Field Day at SIU

Students from about 30 schools in Illinois and Missouri will travel to Southern Illinois...
Students from about 30 schools in Illinois and Missouri will travel to Southern Illinois University for the annual Math Field Day.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students from about 30 schools in Illinois and Missouri will travel to Southern Illinois University for the annual Math Field Day.

It’s scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at the Banterra Center.

Organizers say a maximum of 36 students from each school, nine per grade, may compete.

According to SIU, the testing kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until noon. All students will take the same two-hour exam. Topics range from beginning algebra and geometry to trigonometry and college algebra. There will also be some calculus, finite mathematics and “clever thinking” questions.

After lunch, students will participate in workshops between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. provided by SIU faculty and graduate students at different locations on campus.

Organizers will present awards beginning at 2 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium.

The top two finishers in each grade, freshman through senior, will receive cash awards. First place winners will receive $75 while second place winners take home $50 each.

In addition to students, SIU will host a program for math teachers as well.

The program will be at 10 a.m. in the Roger & Sally Tedrick Auditorium, Boydston Center, Room 189, at the Banterra Center. Speakers include Thara Lowndes, director of the computer-based math program project at SIU, and Wesley Calvert, associate professor in the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences.

